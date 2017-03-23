Register
    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France

    Le Pen, Macron Gear Up for a Showdown As Left Candidates Battle for Leadership

    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    France’s five main contenders for the upcoming presidential election clashed Monday night in the first presidential TV debates ahead of the vote, an event watched by 9.8 million people. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Alistair Cole, Professor of European Politics at the Institute of Political Studies in Lyon.

    All eyes were on the far right National Front hopeful Marine Le Pen and the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, who are expected to pass through the first round of voting.

    A combination picture shows candidates for the French 2017 presidential election
    © REUTERS/ Staff
    The Finalists: Eleven Candidates to Run for President in France
    Religious issues also featured prominently during the debate, specifically given France’s sizeable Muslim community.

    Marine Le Pen predictably focused on the role of Muslims in French society and on the difficulties of integration.

    However, the other candidates, who are more secular and pro-diversity minded, above all left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, argued that there are many other issues in France and that the discussion should move away from religion.

    “Melenchon, who did very well in the debate, made the point that France has a very strong secular tradition and that debating endlessly in the public sphere is not to everybody’s taste and I think many would agree with that,” Professor Cole said.

    He added that the battle for leadership going on between the two left-wing candidates Melenchon and Benoit Hamon clearly favors Le Pen and Macron, as it undermines the Left’s chances for victory.

    “I think that the main battle will be between Le Pen and Macron,” he noted.

    When asked what key messages people could expect him to make during the final weeks before the elections, Alistair Cole said that, realizing his favorable position in the first round, Macron will try to fight a second-round battle.

    “He needs to be ecumenical, stress sympathies, to appear quite tolerant and bring in good ideas from the left and the right,” Alistair Cole concluded.

    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election (LtoR) Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans and candidate of the French centre-right, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party (PS) pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Vote
    Only five frontrunners from the total 11 candidates, who will partake in the election, were invited to the show. The other six candidates were excluded on the basis that they did not poll highly enough.

    The Republican Party’s candidate Francois Fillon, National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, independent Emmanuel Macron, Socialist Party nominee Benoit Hamon and the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, stressed that non-participation of the other candidates raised questions of democracy.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.

