Moscow Considers Claims of Coordination Against Clinton ‘Political Blackmail’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that these claims can not be taken seriously.

Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported citing US officials that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had information indicating that Trump associates had been in touch with suspected Russian operatives on possibly coordinating the release of information on Clinton.

According to the spokeswoman, the current state of affairs "demonstrates bias, prejudice and sometimes direct involvement of the media in political games and political blackmail."

"All this, of course, is a huge blow to the democratic values. The United States has largely been an example of the democratic structure for many years," Zakharova added.

"We all know about the political affiliations of the CNN TV channel, we all know about the civil stance of the employees of this channel. But there should be a line that separates the civil stance and electoral activity from propaganda and participation in the domestic political struggle, which generally undermines the democratic foundations of the state, which [the US] has publicly stated that it will bring democracy even to the remotest corners of this world," Zakharova said.

On Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.

Russian authorities, including the Kremlin spokesman, have repeatedly refuted the allegations on Russia's alleged role in the US election calling them groundless and lacking proof.