Cairo Platform to Start Geneva Talks by Meeting UN Syria Deputy Envoy

Damascus Delegation Meets With Russia's Envoy to UN Ahead of New Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Suleiman noted that the Cairo delegation would comprise five members.

"The delegation will meet with UN Deputy Envoy Ramzy at 4 p.m. local time [15:00 GMT]," Suleiman said.

Earlier in the day, Ramzy held a meeting with the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and the Syrian government's delegation prior to the official opening of the new round of intra-Syrian talks.

The fifth round of talks on Syrian crisis settlement kicks off on March 23 and is expected to conclude on March 31, according to sources close to the organization of the meetings. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to join the talks on Friday.