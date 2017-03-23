West Lacks Objective Information About Russia - Russian Upper House Speaker

VIENNA (Sputnik) — She referred to the accusations made by Washington toward Moscow regarding the latter's alleged interference in the US presidential election in November 2016, stressing that it was impossible to build trust in the atmosphere of "fabrication of horror stories."
On Monday, the US House Select Committee on Intelligence heard FBI Director James Comey's testimony on the US intelligence community's allegations of US President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, as well as Russia's alleged attempts to interfere in the presidential election by way of organizing compromising leaks to the media. On Tuesday, US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan said no credible information on either issue had been provided.
"I want to say a few words about the information war. What kind of joint creation of the future security architecture in Europe can we talk about if the European media, all media is demonizing Russia? The West lacks any kind of objective information about our country," Matvienko said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) conference devoted to women’s views on security.
Matvienko stressed that there were two Russias: "the real Russia with its progress, problems, reforms, eventful political life," and Western media-created image of Russia "accused of all mortal sins without any evidence and facts."
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US election, calling them absurd. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in particular, said at the Munich Security Conference in February that there were "no facts, just accusations" against Moscow.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S are acting like Green Peace. They GO agitating, attacking, meddling in others elections, regime changes, attacking peaceful countries to get the resources, using ICC to jail African leaders, to place PUPPETS..
cast235
Then LOOK like Paul Watson, when someone even say anything about U.S non democratic processes. To elect the next dictator into the REGIME. Or JUNTA.
Syria. OH is ASSAD fault, because he didn't stepped down. REALLY? Who went training arming illegal groups inside Syria? ASSAD? REALLY?
Or is killing his own people, OBAMA'S INFAMOUS words.
Mc Cain enter Syria illegally, to hug AL Qaeda and Al Nusra, there are vids and photos. With the NEW U.S law to sue other countries IF their citizens plan and attack U.S, like the government is responsible, U.S assets worldwide could be FROZEN to pay, Syria reconstruction, Iraq, Yemen , Libya. And pay for all deaths. MILLIONS per case !!
Let's see IF E.U members FREEZE all acco8unts like they did to IRAN.
In other words, the STOOGES in Washington , are FINALLY DIGGING their own GRAVES.
BIDEN is in Ukraine creating losses for Russia.
Trump should go grab his metadata. Clinton's. Obama's.
Watch when the CORRUPTION SCANDALS FLY around. Even MSM will go DOWN..
IF I was TRUMP, I would do selective 15% tax for corporations. IF they invest, IF they give to employees, bonuses, etc.. And they MUST have a good track record. In ethics too. FAKE NEWS MAKERS wouldn't qualify.
Wonder where RT went? You do not hear RT asking questions at W.House anymore.