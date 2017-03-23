Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, the level of support for the National Front leader dropped by 1 percent, compared to the poll published on Wednesday, while the voting intention figures for Macron increased by 1 percent.

Chances of The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon remained unchanged, amounting now to 19 percent.

The level of support for leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon rose by 1 percent to 13 percent, allowing him to leave Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon behind with 12 percent of votes.

Regarding the first round of election, Le Pen and Macron have equal chances to win, with 25 percent of voters expected to cast their ballots for each candidate.

The first round of the French presidential election is set for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.