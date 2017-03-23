Russian Embassy Refuses to Comment on Summoning Diplomat to Turkish Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Turkish authorities summoned Panov after Turkey's General Staff said one of its soldiers had been killed near the Syrian border by a sniper from Kurdish-controlled northern Syria.

"The embassy does not comment on this information," the spokeswoman said.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Russia, as one of the guarantors of ceasefire in Syria, is responsible for helping maintain the ceasefire regime on the Syrian-Turkish border, where the soldier was killed on Wednesday.

Turkey is also one the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. In December 2016, the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the effort.