Germany to Spend $253Mln on Efforts to Rebuild Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gabriel praised recent gains in the fight against the Daesh terror group – outlawed in many countries, including Germany and Russia – but said more needed to be done to restore electricity and water supply, rebuild schools and create jobs so that Syrians and Iraqis had something to come back to.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci NATO Not Owed Money by Germany Despite Trump Statements - Mattis

"German is already contributing the most to these important stabilization measures and this year we will continue doing this. In Washington, we promised an extra 235 million euros to people in Iraq and Syria for humanitarian aid and stabilization," he said.

Gabriel made his pledge in an interview with a German newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, circulated on Thursday by the Foreign Ministry. He spoke on the heels of Wednesday’s meeting of 68 member states of the US-led anti-Daesh military coalition, the first such gathering since President Donald Trump took office in January.