Germany to Spend $253Mln on Efforts to Rebuild Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gabriel praised recent gains in the fight against the Daesh terror group – outlawed in many countries, including Germany and Russia – but said more needed to be done to restore electricity and water supply, rebuild schools and create jobs so that Syrians and Iraqis had something to come back to.
"German is already contributing the most to these important stabilization measures and this year we will continue doing this. In Washington, we promised an extra 235 million euros to people in Iraq and Syria for humanitarian aid and stabilization," he said.
Gabriel made his pledge in an interview with a German newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, circulated on Thursday by the Foreign Ministry. He spoke on the heels of Wednesday’s meeting of 68 member states of the US-led anti-Daesh military coalition, the first such gathering since President Donald Trump took office in January.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Weird isn't it, one day they are doing their best to rip the guts out of either nation and the next day, they want the re-build contracts. Syria, Russia, Iran and China are first in the queue Germany, get over it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What part of this article is missing? Like the fact that the US and coalition nations were not invited to invade Syria. So why does this article place the interests of the US and EU above the interests of Syria and Russia?
