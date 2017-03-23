Register
15:33 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria

    Germany to Spend $253Mln on Efforts to Rebuild Syria, Iraq

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    37520

    Germany has earmarked $253 million in funds for relief aid and measures designed to rebuild Syria and Iraq, the German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said after a meeting of anti-Islamist coalition in Washington.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gabriel praised recent gains in the fight against the Daesh terror group – outlawed in many countries, including Germany and Russia – but said more needed to be done to restore electricity and water supply, rebuild schools and create jobs so that Syrians and Iraqis had something to come back to.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    NATO Not Owed Money by Germany Despite Trump Statements - Mattis

    "German is already contributing the most to these important stabilization measures and this year we will continue doing this. In Washington, we promised an extra 235 million euros to people in Iraq and Syria for humanitarian aid and stabilization," he said.

    Gabriel made his pledge in an interview with a German newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, circulated on Thursday by the Foreign Ministry. He spoke on the heels of Wednesday’s meeting of 68 member states of the US-led anti-Daesh military coalition, the first such gathering since President Donald Trump took office in January.

    Tags:
    Germany, Iraq, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Weird isn't it, one day they are doing their best to rip the guts out of either nation and the next day, they want the re-build contracts. Syria, Russia, Iran and China are first in the queue Germany, get over it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      What part of this article is missing? Like the fact that the US and coalition nations were not invited to invade Syria. So why does this article place the interests of the US and EU above the interests of Syria and Russia?

      '...Gabriel made his pledge in an interview with a German newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, circulated on Thursday by the Foreign Ministry. He spoke on the heels of Wednesday’s meeting of 68 member states of the US-led anti-Daesh military coalition, the first such gathering since President Donald Trump took office in January...'
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok