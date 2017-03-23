Register
23 March 2017
    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017

    Trump 'Puts Pro-Russian Agenda on Hold' as Concession to American Elites

    Politics
    632020

    Donald Trump appears to have decided to make concessions to the establishment, having encountered fierce resistance from the US Congress, political analyst Georgy Engelgardt asserted, citing Washington's readjusted stance on the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia as a case in point.

    "During the election campaign, Trump championed the idea of limiting America's expansionism. Among other things he was advocating for a more calculated approach toward NATO and urging other member states to assume more responsibilities as part of the bloc," the analyst told Gazeta.ru.

    Earlier this year, Trump caused a stir when he called the North Atlantic Alliance "obsolete," adding that the bloc has been unable to efficiently respond to terrorism. He was also critical of NATO members who were allocating less than 2 percent of their GDP on defense. In 2015, only five countries in the 28-member bloc met the threshold. On March 17, Trump described the current spending imbalance as "very unfair" to the United States.

    Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
    Tillerson's Revised Schedule Shows NATO is 'Clearly Not a Priority' for Trump
    However, high-ranking US officials, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, have repeatedly reaffirmed that Washington remains committed to NATO in recent months. In February, Mattis called the military bloc "a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the trans-Atlantic community."

    Engelgardt, a research fellow at the Institute for Slavic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, further said that Trump's initiatives at home and abroad have been met with resistance from the US Congress, prompting the White House to backtrack on some of its pledges.

    "Trump's decision to put the pro-Russian agenda on hold is the most obvious step backwards," he explained, adding that ties between Washington and Moscow have become a "politically toxic" issue for the current US administration.

    FBI Director James Comey (L) and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S
    Participants of US Hearing on 'Russian Interference' Entangled in Situation Trying to Prove Their Claims - Kremlin
    Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Washington should improve its strained relationship with Russia, suggesting that both countries could work together on tackling Daesh and other terrorist groups. However, he has not unveiled any specific proposals yet. Meanwhile, some members of his team have been increasingly tough on Russia, much to Moscow's discontent.

    According to recent rumors, Trump has become less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his administration with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.

      avatar
      Maxi
      There was never pro-russia policy was just illusion, fake and empty promises from americans. Again, you can't trust the americans
    • Reply
      Mystic-One
      None of the News sites are carrying this story:

      Devin Nunes Confirms Surveillance of Trump Transition team - Press Conference
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=cL8FL2OU3nE
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Interesting to speculate - was the "Collusion with Russia" narrative deliberately manufactured to provide the taint of criminality, because the "establishment" were desperate to block and incapacitate Trump's earlier inclination towards a new detente with Russia?

      I'm prepared to be convinced otherwise, but as yet I don't understand the continued need to demonise Russia in terms other than a need to prop up and protect public belief in the Democrat regimes' previous years of demonisation of Russia.

      But that was the Democrat's preferred position. And now Trump has been - by devious and perhaps vicious means it seems - denied the possibility of introducing a new Republican position? The depths of vested interests in demonising Russia, and the desperation in protecting those interests, puzzle and disturb me greatly.
