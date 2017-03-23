Trump 'Puts Pro-Russian Agenda on Hold' as Concession to American Elites

"During the election campaign, Trump championed the idea of limiting America's expansionism. Among other things he was advocating for a more calculated approach toward NATO and urging other member states to assume more responsibilities as part of the bloc," the analyst told Gazeta.ru.
Earlier this year, Trump caused a stir when he called the North Atlantic Alliance "obsolete," adding that the bloc has been unable to efficiently respond to terrorism. He was also critical of NATO members who were allocating less than 2 percent of their GDP on defense. In 2015, only five countries in the 28-member bloc met the threshold. On March 17, Trump described the current spending imbalance as "very unfair" to the United States.
Engelgardt, a research fellow at the Institute for Slavic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, further said that Trump's initiatives at home and abroad have been met with resistance from the US Congress, prompting the White House to backtrack on some of its pledges.
"Trump's decision to put the pro-Russian agenda on hold is the most obvious step backwards," he explained, adding that ties between Washington and Moscow have become a "politically toxic" issue for the current US administration.
According to recent rumors, Trump has become less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his administration with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete There was never pro-russia policy was just illusion, fake and empty promises from americans. Again, you can't trust the americans Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete None of the News sites are carrying this story: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Interesting to speculate - was the "Collusion with Russia" narrative deliberately manufactured to provide the taint of criminality, because the "establishment" were desperate to block and incapacitate Trump's earlier inclination towards a new detente with Russia?
Maxi
Mystic-One
Devin Nunes Confirms Surveillance of Trump Transition team - Press Conference
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cL8FL2OU3nE
John Twining
I'm prepared to be convinced otherwise, but as yet I don't understand the continued need to demonise Russia in terms other than a need to prop up and protect public belief in the Democrat regimes' previous years of demonisation of Russia.
But that was the Democrat's preferred position. And now Trump has been - by devious and perhaps vicious means it seems - denied the possibility of introducing a new Republican position? The depths of vested interests in demonising Russia, and the desperation in protecting those interests, puzzle and disturb me greatly.