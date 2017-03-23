Register
17:05 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers work in Westminster the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.

    Need for News Speed: TV Channel Names UK Terror Suspect, Admits They're Wrong

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13720

    Channel 4 News have been forced to apologize after they admitted to incorrectly naming the wrong man as the Westminster terrorist who killed and injured several people in London near the Houses of Parliament on March 22. With pressure to be first with news, experts claim that media need to confirm details to avoid embarrassment.

    At least four people have died and 40 have been injured after an attacker drove a car along a pavement on Westminster Bridge. The attacker then left the vehicle, approached a police officer and stabbed him. The police shot the assailant moments later. The police officer who died as a result of the attack was named as PC Keith Palmer, 48, a husband and father. 

    A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau
    A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

    The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was "sick and depraved" and struck at values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech.

    Hours after the incident, Channel 4 News named Abu Izzadeen as the perpetrator of the terror incident. Izzadeen, formally known as Trevor Brooks, is said to be currently serving time in prison and considered to be a man with "extremist views."

    The programs news editor Ben de Pear was forced to issue an apology after the channel's senior home affairs correspondent, Simon Israel named Abu Izzadeen. As a result Mr. Israel was forced to retract his early statement by saying that his "trusted source" had given him incorrect information.

    "During the course of the program, conflicting information came to light. Channel 4 News is currently looking into this," Mr. Israel said in a TV statement.

    ​The correspondent was then forced to tweet that he had made a mistake.

    ​However experts say that this goes far deeper than just a simple mistake, some believe that news outlet's desire to break the news first has led to misinformation.

    Roshan Salih, editor of 5 Pillars, a digital magazine that discusses British Muslims' issues, has tweeted that the Channel 4 News mistake is far more sinister.

    ​In an interview with Sputnik, Mr. Salih said that journalists are under immense pressure to be first with news. 

    "Simon Israel is a good guy, he is one of the better ones. He is there to report the truth but he is under pressure to perform and ultimately in the hours after what had happened on March 22, no one had all the information," Mr. Salih told Sputnik. "At the end of the day Israel wanted to get a scoop and be first, but he has discredited his organization and he has also put the lives of Abu Izzadeen's family in danger."

    Mr. Salih believes that it is highly likely Izzadeen will sue the news station. 

    "Abu has a massive claim for damages now, I know him and he does have extremist views, and I do think he will consider suing," Salih added. 

    "Instead of just waiting to confirm facts these journalists just want to be first and we just play off each other as we are so desperate to be first, these bogus stories spread like wildfire. Journalists should be more humble and admit they don't have the facts yet," Mr. Salih told Sputnik. 

    However the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Metropolitan Police have told Sputnik that they refuse to rule out Abu Izzadeen as the suspect who was killed in the March 22 attack.

    The London terror attack is said to be the worst seen in the British capital since July 7 bombings that took place in 2005. 

    Related:

    Five Now Dead After London Attack, Suspect Inspired by Int'l Terrorism - Police
    UK-Born Man Previously Investigated by MI5 Responsible for London Attack - May
    London Police Arrest 8 in Connection With Westminster Attack
    UK Police Checking 'Urgently' If London Attacker Had Accomplices - SoD
    Tags:
    terror, damages, death, injured toll, attacks, terrorism, Channel 4, Metropolitan Police, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok