Kremlin Unaware of Manafort's Program to Promote Russia's Interests Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Associated Press claimed it had obtained business records that proved Manafort had signed an annual $10-million contract with Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in 2006. The outlet cited people familiar with the matter, as well as a strategy plan allegedly authored by Manafort, which implicated him in representing the Russian government's political interests abroad, particularly in the post-Soviet states.

"Kremlin knows nothing about this. I know that there have been relevant statements from Manafort and representatives of Oleg Deripaska, but they have no connection to the Kremlin," Peskov said.

© REUTERS/ Rick Wilking White House Has No Indication Manafort Attempted to Push Russia's Interests

Asked whether the Kremlin and Manafort held any contacts during his work, Peskov stressed that he knew nothing about such contacts.

Manafort reportedly confirmed having worked for Deripaska in various countries nearly a decade ago, but stressed that his work was limited to representing Deripaska’s business interests in places where he had investments.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Manafort did not encourage or pressure Trump's team to side with Russia on any issues or matters, adding that the former campaign manager's contacts with Russian companies took place a "decade ago" while representing a number of foreign clients, including those in Asia, the Caribbean, and Europe.