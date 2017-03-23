Register
23 March 2017
    Macedonian flag in front of the government building in Skopje, Macedonia (File)

    Lavrov Hopes 'West Realizes Danger' of Destabilizing Situation in Macedonia

    Politics
    Moscow hopes that Western states realize the danger of attempts to destabilize the situation in Macedonia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Lavrov, it is strange that the Balkan region is being perceived as the region of Russia's "provocative activity," and that any normal relations between Russia and the Balkans raise concerns in the West.

    "The current situation in Macedonia is slightly more complicated, I'd even call it a crisis, in many respects provoked artificially, which is leading to the situation when attempts are made to split the society," Lavrov said in Moscow, expressing hope that "the West realizes the danger of such attempts."

    Russia Calls for Stopping Foreign Interference in Macedonia's Affairs
    December's early elections in Macedonia resulted in the victory of the largest Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE), which got 51 seats, while 49 of the total of 120 seats were given to the main opposition party Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM). Since then, the parties have been attempting to form coalitions as neither of them has the sufficient number of seats in parliament to form the cabinet on their own.

    Earlier in March, the Russian Foreign Ministry described Macedonia’s opposition as "openly backed by the European Union and the United States" and said that EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg exert "unprecedented pressure" on Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov to make him give the prime minister’s post to the opposition.

    Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich urged earlier in March the cessation of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia.

      MaDarby
      Lots of commentators talk about the failure of bombing Libya and the destabilization and even destruction of government there as if it was a huge failure on the part of the US led empire. I disagree. In my view it was a victory for them, the policy being that if they can't continue to be the only hegemon and control the entire Middle East/North Africa they they will sow chaos and confusion so that no one else will have a stake in the region. The chaos in the region is deliberate.

      It only seems reasonable that in Macedonia the Empire of the Exceptionals will try using the same tactic. If they can't control and dominate then chaos and confusion is the next best thing.
