Lavrov Hopes 'West Realizes Danger' of Destabilizing Situation in Macedonia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Lavrov, it is strange that the Balkan region is being perceived as the region of Russia's "provocative activity," and that any normal relations between Russia and the Balkans raise concerns in the West.
"The current situation in Macedonia is slightly more complicated, I'd even call it a crisis, in many respects provoked artificially, which is leading to the situation when attempts are made to split the society," Lavrov said in Moscow, expressing hope that "the West realizes the danger of such attempts."
Earlier in March, the Russian Foreign Ministry described Macedonia’s opposition as "openly backed by the European Union and the United States" and said that EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg exert "unprecedented pressure" on Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov to make him give the prime minister’s post to the opposition.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich urged earlier in March the cessation of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lots of commentators talk about the failure of bombing Libya and the destabilization and even destruction of government there as if it was a huge failure on the part of the US led empire. I disagree. In my view it was a victory for them, the policy being that if they can't continue to be the only hegemon and control the entire Middle East/North Africa they they will sow chaos and confusion so that no one else will have a stake in the region. The chaos in the region is deliberate.
MaDarby
It only seems reasonable that in Macedonia the Empire of the Exceptionals will try using the same tactic. If they can't control and dominate then chaos and confusion is the next best thing.