09:29 GMT +323 March 2017
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    Centrist Macron Favorite to Triumph in Both Rounds of French Presidential Race

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    17811

    Centrist Emmanuel Macron is set to win both rounds of the French presidential vote, edging out his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, a poll published Thursday revealed.

    French economy minister, Emmanuel Macron (C) gestures as he prepares to return by boat to the Economy Ministry after tendering his resignation in Paris on August 30, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Lionel Bonaventure
    Macron's Edge Over Marine Le Pen in Presidential Runoff Grows by 1 Point
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron, an independent, is anticipated to win 26 percent of votes in the first round, leaving the National Front leader behind with 25 percent, a poll by Harris Interactive found.

    In the second round of voting, Macron’s lead over Le Pen is projected to grow, with 65 percent of voters saying they intend to back him, compared to Le Pen’s support of 35 percent.

    Support for Francois Fillon of the conservative The Republicans party has slipped by 3 points since late February, the poll showed, with 18 percent saying they will vote for him in the first round. Fillon is projected to beat Le Pen in the runoff by 58 percent to 42 percent.

    The pollster surveyed voting intentions of 6,955 French nationals on behalf of France Televisions between March 21 and 22. The poll was held on the heels of the first televised debate between France’s five main presidential contenders.

      jas
      Why are Sputnik and others so keen to shove a poll in our faces? Why not just wait for the result. Polls are more often than not, propaganda.
