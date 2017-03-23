Pakistan Intent on Resolving Kashmir Issue With India - Official

"We want to solve all the outstanding issues between us. We will solve the Kashmir problem according to the aspirations of the peoples of Kashmir as it is the core and basic issue between the two countries," Basit said at an address on occasion of Pakistan National Day.
Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. The Line of Control, which separates the parts of the region belonging to Pakistan and India, has seen many deadly incidents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)