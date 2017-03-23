Pakistan Intent on Resolving Kashmir Issue With India - Official

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse India Has Harsh Words for UN Human Rights Chief’s Kashmir Remark

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The high commissioner added that Pakistan's policy had been to maintain friendly relations with all of its Asian neighbors and it wanted to do the same with India.

"We want to solve all the outstanding issues between us. We will solve the Kashmir problem according to the aspirations of the peoples of Kashmir as it is the core and basic issue between the two countries," Basit said at an address on occasion of Pakistan National Day.

Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. The Line of Control, which separates the parts of the region belonging to Pakistan and India, has seen many deadly incidents.