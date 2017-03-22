Register
    On March 19, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev claimed Russia was meddling in Bulgaria’s state affairs and election process.

    No Proof of Russia Interfering in Bulgaria's Internal Affairs

    Sofia has no evidence of Russian interference in Bulgaria’s internal affairs and election process, Foreign Minister Radi Naidenov said in an interview with the Bulgarian Nova TV broadcaster Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 19, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev claimed Russia was meddling in Bulgaria’s state affairs and election process. He urged acting President Rumen Radev to be cautious of his relations with Moscow.

    "I would not like to comment on the words of the former president … I do not have any data on such interference," Naidenov said.

    Naidenov added that his role as a diplomat and foreign minister was to stimulate the development of good relations between the countries, contacts between people, creation of trust and activation of the economic cooperation.

    Bulgaria will hold the early parliamentary election on Sunday following the resignation of Prime Minister and leader of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) Party Boyko Borissov in November 2016 over the defeat of the party's candidate in the presidential election. The country is currently ruled by Radev and the provisional government appointed by the president.

    Western countries, including the United States, have repeatedly accused Russia of attempts to interfere in the election process, without presenting evidence of such interference. Moscow denied the allegations calling them unfounded.

