Canada's Prime Minister Offers Full Support to May After London Attacks

"On behalf of all Canadians, I offer our full support to Prime Minister May and to the people of the United Kingdom," the statement noted. "We stand ready to offer all possible assistance to the British government, to do what we can to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act."
On Wednesday, an attacker hit several people with a car on Westminster Bridge in London, England, then tried to enter parliament armed with a knife before being shot by police.
Four people were killed, including the attacker and a London police officer; 20 others were injured.
The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack by British authorities.
