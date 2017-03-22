Illinois Lawmakers Fail in Effort to Make Obama’s Birthday a State Holiday

A bill in the Illinois House to make Obama's August 4 birthday a holiday fell six votes short of a majority in the legislative body of the former president's adopted home state.

House Representative Steve Andersson, a Republican, allowed that even though the official vote failed, the date should be made honorary.

Andersson suggested that Obama would recognize that the cash-strapped state of Illinois would be ill-advised to give workers an additional day off, according to the Washington Examiner.