Ankara Slams Norway for Granting Asylum to 5 Former Turkish NATO Officials

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey condemns Norway’s decision to grant asylum to five Turkish nationals, who previously served in NATO Brussels headquarters, after the applicants requested protection in fear of being persecuted by Ankara in connection with the failed coup attempt, and calls for their extradition, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Wednesday.

“This is inappropriate and it means providing support to FETO [Fethullah Terrorist Organization, accused by Ankara of organizing the failed coup]. We do not accept it. The immediate extradition of these bandits, which are seeking asylum in European states, is crucial for friendly relations between Turkey and these countries,“ Kurtulmus said as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Turkey declared a state of emergency and started a massive purge across the country after the July 15 coup attempt that was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded.

On January 28, German media reported that 40 Turkish soldiers, who used to serve in NATO bases before the coup attempt, had requested asylum in Germany. Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik urged Berlin to reject their applications, warning that the asylum granting could strain relations between the two countries.