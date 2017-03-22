Anti-Daesh Coalition Plans Next Small Group Meeting for July 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The next small group meeting of the US-led coalition against Daesh terrorist group will be held in July, coalition ministers announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The working groups of the Coalition are essential to this coordination, and we remain committed to their continued progress," the statement said. "With this in mind, we look forward to the next meeting of the small group and working groups of the global coalition in July 2017."

"We recognize the contribution of the Astana meetings in paving the way for the resumption of UN-sponsored talks in Geneva," the statement also said.

"The Coalition welcomes the ‘Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’ in Brussels on 5 April 2017 as a positive step to benefit the people of Syria," the statement said.