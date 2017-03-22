Register
22 March 2017
    Chelsea and HIllary Clinton

    At 37, Chelsea Clinton to Receive Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award

    Cassandra Fairbanks
    Chelsea Clinton, at just 37 years old, is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from Variety Magazine at their annual “Women in Power” luncheon next month.

    Emailgate: Untold Story of Clinton Foundation's Ties With Defense Contractors
    Clinton, best known for being the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is the current vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, which has been at the center of multiple pay-to-play foreign donation scandals. She has also faced criticism for using foundation funds to pay for her wedding, living expenses and taxes on gifts of cash from her parents.

    “The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents …,” Doug Band, formerly a top aide to Bill Clinton, wrote to Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta in an email released by WikiLeaks during the election season. “I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road …”

    In 2011, Clinton was given the title of “special correspondent” for NBC News with a salary of $600,000 – which ended up being approximately $26,724 for every minute she was on screen reporting. It was widely speculated that the gig was simply a move to curry favor with the Clinton family.

    Clinton Foundation Operates as Giant Slush Fund for Buying Influence - Wall Street Analyst
    Variety said in a statement that Clinton is being honored "for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits."

    Recently, Clinton co-wrote a book called “Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”

    “As superficial and boring as its author, who has received a free ride her entire life,” one reviewer on Amazon wrote of the book, which currently stands at number 61,182 on the website’s best sellers list.

    The former first daughter is reportedly considering a run for Senate if New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand runs for president in 2020.

    Other women being honored at the luncheon include CBS This Morning's Gayle King; media executive Shari Redstone; and actresses Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, and 29-year-old Blake Lively.

    Chelsea Clinton engaged to be married
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      "Chelsea Clinton, at just 37 years old, is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from Variety Magazine at their annual “Women in Power” luncheon next month.'

      First, this silly woman has never done anything, except sponge off the Clinton Foundation.

      Second, "lifetime achievement" awards in the US are always ways of giving something to someone who really hasn't won or earned any award.

      Such awards are "feel good" awards, meaning nothing.
      Alan Reid
      How very nice for Miss Hubbell.
      michael
      who cares?
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

