Syria Confirms Airstrike on School Near Raqqa Delivered by US-Led Coalition

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council, cited by the SANA news agency, the ministry said the airstrike was a regular episode of "aggressive" actions by the coalition against Syria's sovereignty under the pretext of the fight against terrorism.

Activist groups reported on Tuesday that a coalition strike on a school outside Raqqa killed and injured dozens of internally-displaced people who were sheltering in the building.

Syria's SANA news service said the building was located south of the town of Mansour, about 19 miles west of Raqqa.

Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike.

The daily coalition strike report issued for Tuesday listed 18 strikes near Raqqa, including three that hit buildings. Two buildings were described as held by Daesh, and a third was said to be Daesh headquarters.