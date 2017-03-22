Merkel 'Shocked' by London Terrorist Attack News, Expresses Support to UK

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, several people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

"I am shocked to hear about the attacks on police officers and passers-by in the British parliament and its vicinity. Although the causes of these events have not yet been exactly investigated, I can confirm on behalf of Germany and its citizens: in the fight against any forms of terrorism, we firmly and strongly support Great Britain," Merkel said in a statement.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.