Trump Speaks to May Following London Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 22, several people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents.

"He [Trump] just spoke to Prime Minister May," Spicer stated on Wednesday.

"We obviously condemn today's attack in Westminster, which the United Kingdom treats as an act of terrorism."

The attack is currently being investigated.