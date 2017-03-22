US Condemns Attacks in London, Expresses Condolences - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson further expressed his condolences to the victims and their families on behalf of the United States.

Earlier in the day, UK media reported that several people have been shot outside of the country's parliament while a car drove into people on Westminster Bridge.

"We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference," Tillerson stated.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents.