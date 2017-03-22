Germany Has 'Equally Bad' Relations With Russia and US 'Because of Merkel'

© AFP 2017/ Petras Malukas German Defense Minister Refutes Trump's Claim About Germany's Debts to NATO

"I think that Frau Merkel is unlikely to be elected Federal Chancellor in September. The results of her chancellorship in foreign policy are sad: for the first time since 1945, Germany has equally bad relations with the two superpowers," Platoshkin stated.

According to the expert, even when Germany was divided into two states, each of them was close to either the Soviet Union, or the US. Now, Merkel spoiled Germany's relations with Russia and also failed to establish friendly relations with the new administration in the United States.

Referring to a recent poll conducted in Germany, the expert noted that 71 percent of Germans and 71% of Russian do not trust Americans.

"Germany is, actually, left high and dry, being in a bad relationship both with America and Russia," Platoshkin believes.

The new parliamentary election is expected to take place in Germany in autumn 2017. According to Platoshkin, even the closest supporters of Merkel say that she leads the election campaign "sluggishly and as if she were tired of everything."

"Generally, she does not know what she should do with the problem that Trump called a catastrophe, namely with the migration issue. Even now, Merkel does not have a majority in the Bundestag and is maintaining her positions only thanks to the cowardice and opportunism of the Social Democratic Party (SPD)," the expert concluded.

The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a "grand coalition" since the last general election in 2013. The new vote is scheduled for this September. Based on its results, a new government will be formed and a new chancellor (head of the government) announced.

Both parties have been running neck and neck in polls after former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz took over as the SPD's leader in January. He is the only challenger of Merkel in the race for chancellorship.