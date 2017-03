© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Calls for Joint Measures to Fight Terrorism After London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dzhabarov stressed that Russia had repeatedly urged the international community to facilitate efforts in fighting terrorism, while the Russian president had suggested creating an international coalition, which would bring the countries together in countering terror threats.

"Russia is ready to assist the United Kingdom in investigation into the attack in London if such a request is made," Dzhabarov said.

On Wednesday, a car attack and a shooting episode occurred in the borough of Westminster in London, leaving reportedly two people killed and several injured. London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents.