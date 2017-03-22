Moscow Ready to Take in Bosnian Serb Commander Mladic for Medical Treatment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the ministry, Mladic’s lawyers sent to the ICTY a procedural appeal on temporary release of the detainee and transferal to Russia for treatment.

© AP Photo/ ICTY, Via Associated Press Television Hague Tribunal Prosecutor Demands Life Sentence for Bosnian Serb Commander Mladic

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, the Russian Federation responded to the appeal of the Serbian general and provided to the ICTY corresponding guarantees for a positive decision on the issue," the ministry said in a statement.

Mladic’s health is deteriorating, according to the ministry.

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid Serbian President Awards Order of Serbian Flag of First Degree to Churkin

It expressed hope that the "ICTY will promptly make a decision on temporary release and will allow Mladic to undergo treatment in a Russian medical facility."

Mladic, 74, has been charged with genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity over his role in the ethnic cleansing campaign against Muslims during 1992-1995 war in Bosnia.

His trial began on May 12, 2012 following his arrest by Serbian authorities in 2011.

In 2015, Russia blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution on Srebrenica, recognizing the 1995 events as genocide. The draft resolution was supported by ten countries, while China, Angola, Nigeria and Venezuela abstained. According to Churkin, the adoption of the resolution on Srebrenica would have exacerbated the situation in the region.