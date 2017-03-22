Russia Calls for Joint Measures to Fight Terrorism After London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two persons reportedly died and several people, including a police officer, were injured in two incidents in London, which occurred on Westminster Bridge and the territory adjacent to the parliament building. Earlier reports said that Scotland Yard is considering the incident as a terrorist attack.

"Today, no place… is protected against international terrorism… Collective action is needed to counter this evil, it is necessary to focus efforts not on seeking imaginary threats, not on increasing the budget to counter nonexistent challenges, it is necessary to concentrate and combine the efforts of the entire international community to counter real threats," Zakharova said on Rossiya 24 television channel.

The London Metropolitan Police have confirmed several casualties, inluding law enforcers, in the attack. Events near London's parliament building have been declared a terrorist incident.

The Scottish parliament has suspended debates on the independence referendum amid the London attack.