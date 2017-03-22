Ukraine Confirms Image of Regime Infected With Russophobia - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It said Kiev's move showed its true attitude toward the so-called European values.

"The current Ukrainian authorities have once again confirmed their image of a regime infected with Russophobian paranoia and nationalistic complexes," the statement said.

The ministry said it expected the European Broadcasting Union and its partners in Europe to react to Kiev's entry ban for the Russian participant.

Earlier in the day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to the country for three years for Yulia Samoilova, citing the alleged "violation by her of the Ukrainian legislation."

The Russian singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from the Ukrainian authorities. In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.