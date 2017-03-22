Register
19:50 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Supporters wave flags ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Grand Final in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 10, 2014

    European Broadcasting Union Strives to Ensure All Artists Perform at Eurovision

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Politics
    Get short URL
    17521

    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will cooperate with Ukraine in order to make sure that all participants, including the one from Russia, will be able to take part in the upcoming Eurovision contest in Kiev, a statement released by the EBU showed on Wednesday.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to the country for three years for Yulia Samoilova, citing the alleged "violation by her of the Ukrainian legislation."

    FILE In this Friday, March 7, 2014 file photo, Yulia Samoylova sits on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi, Russia.
    © AP Photo/ Ekaterina Lyzlova, File
    Russia to Boycott Eurovision if Contest Leadership Does Not Defend Samoilova

    The Russian singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from the Ukrainian authorities. In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

    "We will continue a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of ensuring that all artists can perform at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv in May," the EBU statement said.

    Singer Yulia Samoilova
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Ukraine's Entry Ban for Russian Eurovision Participant 'Shows What Kiev Authorities Are'

    The European Broadcasting Union added that it was deeply disappointed by Ukraine’s decision, which "goes against both the spirit of the Contest, and the notion of inclusivity that lies at the heart of its values."

    On March 12, Russia's Channel One announced that Samoilova, the winner of the internal competition, would represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kiev. Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame is Burning."

    On Tuesday, the EBU stated that it "understands and respects the laws of Ukraine," adding that the decision on whether or not ban anyone from entering the country "should be made by the authorities."

    Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after the referendum held on March 16, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification.

    Ukraine won the right to host the Eurovision contest this year after the song "1944," performed by Ukrainian singer Jamala, ended up winning the 2016 contest.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Eurovision, European Broadcasting Union, SBU, Yulia Samoilova, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Who said Ukraine is a COUNTRY?
      This is a TERRORISTS NEST, fueled by Mc Cain, Graham, Merkel, Hollande, BORIS the autistic, Canada and others. Just like in WW2 Germany, when they all passed industries etc, until Germany unified Europe. And try to leap into Russia , which was the plan, to get all RESOURCES.
      Why? Because 100 years ago, the same MANURE, prepared the coup d etat, in Russia. And turn it into a Socialist experiment.
      Then IMMEDIATELY, SPLIT Russia. And the RED ARMY , kicked their lights OUT. The last to leave was TREACHEROUS JAPAN!! Japan left two years after, when the RED ARMY went to demand some BLOOD.
      In WW2, Russia was fighting two main fronts. The NAZI European coalition, and the AXIS of ALLIANCE too. They wanted also ALL European Russia.

      They THINK the CAT is NOT OUT OF THE HAT.

      The U.S coalition DID attacked Russia. But when kicked out, claimed, it confused them with the ENEMIES. REALLY?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok