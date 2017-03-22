Register
    Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    India Set to Announce $4Bln Loan to Bangladesh

    © AP Photo/ A.M. Ahad
    India is expected to announce a large credit line to Bangladesh when its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits New Delhi next month.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Among the agreements that will be signed, one deal will be to get India on board as an adviser in implementing the Rosatom-Bangladesh nuclear power plant in Rooppur.

    An Indian soldier stands guard in front of the first of the six C-130J Super Hercules, a US military aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    Indian Air Force Pushes for Terrain Warning System on Super Hercules Aircraft

    In September 2016 India had extended a similar credit line to Vietnam, though it was $500 million for Hanoi and not the $ 4 billion on offer for Dhaka, to build its defenses when the South China Seas controversy was raging, said sources.

    A man walks past a poster of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
    © AFP 2017/ MANJUNATH KIRAN
    India Gets Indigenously Built Hypersonic Wind Tunnel

    "$500 million credit for defense purchases was planned during the trip, but after several rounds of negotiations, it may increase," sources said.

    Among defense agreements that are to be inked during Sheikh Hasina's four-day visit, one is for training crews of the Bangladesh Navy. Considering the fact that China has been a key player in the Bangladesh Navy's modernization, the deal to train Bangladeshi crew is seen as an attempt to leverage capacity-building cooperation with countries in the region to block Chinese demands for access. Seven MoUs related to defense are expected to be signed during the visit.

    Another deal will be signed for the implementation of Bangladesh's first nuclear power project at Rooppur. In November 2016, India had proposed it be made part of the agreement between Bangladesh and Rosatom for advisory support. Almost US$ 1 billion is likely to be allocated for infrastructure development of the project. The Rooppur project is being established by Russia's Rosatom, with Russia and Bangladesh approving the draft inter-governmental agreement last week.

      avatar
      cast235
      THIS is how INDIA can reconstruct INDIA. After the same actors, U.S , France, Germany, U.K, NATO split Hindi lands to create countries and steal resources .

      Time for India to get FULL FLEDGED into SCO and begin to smoke the peace pipe, with PAK, China too.
