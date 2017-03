WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted that increasing the resistance to Daesh propaganda on the internet is vital to the efforts of the US-led coalition against the terror group.

"Counter ISIS [Daesh] content is now more prevalent online and pro-ISIS content is declining in open forum social media channels," the release stated.

The 68-member coalition against Daesh, which was developed in 2014, is currently holding a ministerial meeting in Washington, DC.