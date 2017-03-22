Relatives of Ex-FBI Agent Missing for 10 Years File Lawsuit Against Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A lawsuit on behalf of the wife and children of Robert Levinson against Tehran was filed with the US District Court in Washington D.C., the CNN broadcaster reported, citing court documents.

The family accused Iran "for injuries suffered by each of them as a result of Iran's unlawful acts of hostage taking, torture and other torts", according to the broadcaster.

Levinson travelled to southern Iran's Kish Island in 2007. According to media reports, he went on a mission working on contract for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to recruit a US national for the intelligence service, when the Iranian security service detained him.

In March, the White House issued a fresh request for any information about Levinson with a $5 million reward.