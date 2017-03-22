Register
    Palestine Rejects US Proposal to Hold Regional Conference on Mideast Conflict

    Palestine and the majority of the Arab states oppose the US proposal to convene a regional conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and call for holding an international meeting under the UN auspices, Secretary-General of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) Nayef Hawatmeh said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest effort to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in January, when over 70 states and international organizations took part in the Paris conference for peace in the Middle East. Israel refused to take part in the conference, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

    "We are not supporting an idea of the regional conference, which US Special Representative [Jason] Greenblatt proposed to hold under the unilateral patronage of the United States. This idea is not supported by either Palestine or the Arab states. The US called for holding this regional conference with the participation of only five-six regional Arab states," Hawatmeh told reporters during his visit to Moscow.

    According to Hawatmeh, the United States wanted to solve the Palestinian-Israeli issue "on a narrow, regional scale," which contradicted international resolutions on the issue and played into Israel's hands.

    "We are in favor of resolving the conflict on the basis of previous resolutions by convening an international conference with the participation of five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Hawatmeh added.

    Relations between Israel and Palestinehave been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    UN Security Council, United States, Israel, Palestine
