Steinmeier Tells Erdogan to Stop 'Unspeakable' Nazi Taunts at Swearing-In

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The war of words between Turkey and Germany escalated over the weekend when Erdogan accused Merkel of taking "Nazi measures" against his ministers and 1.4 million of eligible ethnic Turkish voters.

Germany came under a barrage of Nazi-themed jibes from Erdogan, who hit the campaign trail last month to drum up support for a reform that will give him greater executive powers. Bouffier ruled out Erdogan would tone down his rhetoric after the mid-April vote on it.

"President Erdogan, you are jeopardizing what you have built together with the others. Stop these unspeakable comparisons with Nazis! Do not sever ties with those seeking partnership with Turkey," Steinmeier said in his first official address to parliament.