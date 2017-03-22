New Geneva Talks Round Must Prepare Syrian Warring Sides for Direct Dialogue

© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI China’s Special Envoy for Syria Arrives in Geneva for Syria Reconciliation Talks

CAIRO (Sputnik) – From Khalidi's point of view, the process should involve building confidence between all parties of the reconciliation process, as it will pave the way for direct talks and the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, a road map for the peace process in Syria.

"The fifth round of [Geneva] talks must become preparation for holding direct dialogue," Khalidi said.

Khalidi also said that some opposition groups tried to portray themselves as the only legitimate representatives of the Syrian people.

"That is not possible and contradicts the [UN] resolution 2254 … Given that, I believe that the agreement proposed by our platform during the previous round of talks – on coordination and unification – will contribute to the common good," he said.

The next round of the Geneva talks is scheduled for March 23.