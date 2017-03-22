De Mistura Hopes Upcoming Syria Talks to Be More Productive Than Previous Rounds

© Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov Turkey to Hold Meeting on Syria With De Mistura in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new round of Geneva talks is set to start on Thursday.

The Syrian government delegation headed by the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari has arrived in Geneva to take part in the new round of intra-Syrian talks, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The delegation of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) headed by Nasr Hariri is expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

"I had a very useful meeting with Minister Sergei Lavrov and his team. We mainly discussed the preparation for the next round of intra-Syrian talks. And the fact is that they should be a follow-up, and hopefully [more] productive [than] the last round," de Mistura said.

Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy is set to open the new round of Geneva talks on Syrian settlement, set for Thursday. UN Special Envoy for Syria de Mistura will join the talks on Friday.