Russia Fights Daesh 'Day and Night' While US-Led Coalition Holds Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Thus, Peskov commented on Russia's absence from the 68-member coalition ministerial scheduled for Wednesday in Washington, DC.

"While dozens of countries continue to discuss the fight against Daesh, Russia is fighting Daesh day and night every day," Peskov told journalists.

Peskov reiterated Moscow's longstanding position that achieving success against the jihadist group is "impossible without the widest possible international cooperation."

Russia launched an anti-terror campaign in Syria at the request of Damascus in September 2015.