Mattis Discusses Alleged ‘Russian Aggression’ With Finland’s Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Finland’s Minister of Defense Jussi Niinisto discussed alleged Russian aggression and Helsinki’s ties with NATO in talks at the Department of Defense, spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a readout.

"Secretary Mattis met today with Finnish Minister of Defense Jussi Niinisto," the readout stated on Tuesday. "The two leaders discussed Russian aggression, Finland's relationship with NATO as an enhanced opportunities partner, and the bilateral security cooperation… between the US and Finland."

Mattis and Niinisto also identified ways to continue deepening and increasing the lasting security partnership between the two countries, Davis added.

Russia has repeatedly stated it has peaceful intentions and warned the amassing of troops and weapons on its borders, contrary to previous agreements, are provocative acts that can destabilize the region and the world.