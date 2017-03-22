Turkey Hopes to Cooperate With US on Revitalizing NATO

© REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin NATO Defense Spending Expected to Rise by $100Bln - Lockheed Martin CEO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ankara hopes to collaborate with Washington on revitalizing NATO and is working toward reaching the required defense spending target by the alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Washington.

"NATO maintains its essential role as the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security, and we hope that as two leading allies, Turkey and the United States will cooperate in revitalizing this organization as well as the Trans-Atlantic bond and solidarity," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Turkey takes seriously the call of the new administration of President Donald Trump for better and fair burden sharing among NATO members, and is working hard to reach 2 percent target.