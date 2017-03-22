Turkey Hopes to Cooperate With US on Revitalizing NATO

"NATO maintains its essential role as the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security, and we hope that as two leading allies, Turkey and the United States will cooperate in revitalizing this organization as well as the Trans-Atlantic bond and solidarity," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
The Foreign Minister stressed that Turkey takes seriously the call of the new administration of President Donald Trump for better and fair burden sharing among NATO members, and is working hard to reach 2 percent target.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So that is why they want the Russians to sell them the S 400? For a better NATO? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete GOOD!!!
Korz53
cast235
THIS may finally wake up some in Russia. Selling S 400, tanks modern defenses. ARE THEY STUPID????
First SLAP Russia with 130% tax on grains.
Russia response? Let's try U.S WTO.
Tillerman smells IDIOTS that's why he wants to go to Russia. SO does Britain BORIS the autistic.
Russia MUST wake up from DREAMS. Mc Cain visited Erdogan. Mc Cain HATES RUSSIA and ALL Russian's. and made the terrorism in Syria , arming training illegal groups. With U.K, France, Germany.
Russia MUST wake up. Russia cannot own NOTHING in Britain, but they can own lands and resources bigger than U.K itself. I know what they think,. The Rusky's think they going somewhere letting us own all that...
DON'T ACT SO NAIVE and OBVIOUS>