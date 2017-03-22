Register
    G7 May Summit Agenda to Include Relations With Russia

    G7 May Summit Agenda to Include Relations With Russia

    © AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET
    310614

    ROME (Sputnik) — The agenda for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, to be held on the Italian island of Sicily in May, will include relations with Russia, with whom Italy is looking to develop dialogue, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

    "Our meeting is of particular importance, since it takes place two months before the G7 summit in Taormina, we in a sense inherit Japan's chairmanship of the G7. Therefore, we first of all discussed the issues related to the agenda of the G7 and the continuation of the brilliant work done by Japan. The agenda of the summit includes important international issues, including, of course, relations with Russia. We are striving to take steps toward openness and dialogue," Gentiloni said after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Italian capital.

    According to the Italian prime minister, the G7 meeting will likely "give a clear signal about the need to preserve international trade against any attempts at protectionist restrictions."

    Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Dialogue With Russia Should Be Intensified, No Invitation to G7 Yet - Italy PM
    The summit of the heads of state and government of the G7 group of countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) will be held on May 26-27 in Sicily's city of Taormina.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said that Rome is hopeful that Moscow will return to the G8 format next year, which would depend on the implementation of Minsk accords.

    The G7 was joined by Russia in 1998. Moscow's accession to the group of major economies turned the G7 into the Group of Eight.

    In 2014, the G8 members refused to come to the Russian southwestern city of Sochi, venue of the G8 regular summit, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, and have been meeting in the seven-state format since then.

      avatar
      michael
      the g7 have shown that they cannot be trusted, so why bother about them?
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      THIS is happening because of MORE RUSSIAN STUPIDITY!!!!!

      Russia is making deals with Italy, Germany to do more gas and energy projects. SOON they will do a REGIME CHANGE with NOMAD tribes in Russia to SPLIT the ARCTIC and Germany , U,S etc, same troublemakers as always, will split the resources,.
      No wonder west ALWAYS WIN. Look all the Russian lands now under E.U NATO rule.
      You MUST be seriously SLOW.
      G7? Why they don't invite Ukraine? I would had place a GIANT F letter, plus G7, that they could see thru their whole , dead end meeting. Talking about bailouts and new austerity.
