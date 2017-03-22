US Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Vows to Rule Against Trump if Necessary

Neil Gorsuch, 49, the likely successor to the position left vacant by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia, sat through harsh cross-questioning on Tuesday as part of ongoing Senate confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington DC.

In suggesting that judges are non-partisan by definition, Gorsuch asserted that he would "have no difficulty ruling against or for any party," according to the Washington Times, adding, "I make a decision based on the fact and the law."

The Colorado-born Gorsuch has been under particularly pointed questioning by Democratic senators, partially as blowback for being nominated by Trump, but also as a response to the yearlong stonewalling of President Barack Obama's nominee for Scalia's replacement by a Republican-controlled Congress.