US Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Vows to Rule Against Trump if Necessary

Neil Gorsuch, 49, the likely successor to the position left vacant by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia, sat through harsh cross-questioning on Tuesday as part of ongoing Senate confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington DC.
In suggesting that judges are non-partisan by definition, Gorsuch asserted that he would "have no difficulty ruling against or for any party," according to the Washington Times, adding, "I make a decision based on the fact and the law."
The Colorado-born Gorsuch has been under particularly pointed questioning by Democratic senators, partially as blowback for being nominated by Trump, but also as a response to the yearlong stonewalling of President Barack Obama's nominee for Scalia's replacement by a Republican-controlled Congress.
If you listened to the hearing Judge Neil Gorsuch did NOT say that. He said nobody would now what his ruling would be. Big difference. We all know the Dem senator was baiting him and the Judge did not fall for it.

but isn't that what members of the supreme court are supposed to do, act in the interests of justice and not the politicians? (yes I know, I am being sarcastic) :)

cage123au, thanks for the clarification. :)

cage123au, Yeah, I notice in a lot of these articles. they either omit the truth or take what was said completely out of context.

I used to think Obama was a liar, but I now understand he is just being a good progressive.
