21:05 GMT +321 March 2017
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    Russian Senator Explains What's Behind Macron's Anti-Russian Rhetoric

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Emmanuel Macron, an independent candidate in the upcoming French presidential election, is expected to pick up similar policy and negative sentiment toward Russia as incumbent leader Francois Hollande, Konstantin Kosachev, a senior Russian lawmaker, told Sputnik Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Macron said that France should not move closer to Russia and needs more independence in its foreign policy. The Kremlin spokesman commented on the statement by saying that Moscow expects consensus on the need for dialogue with Russia will prevail in France.

    “Macron, who spoke against anti-Russia sanctions just a year ago, now is calling for a much tougher stance on Russia in order to differentiate from his rivals… Most likely Macron, if elected president, will use some variation of current Hollande’s policy on Russia,” Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, said.

    Macron needs to differentiate himself from his counterparts in the election, French National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans' Francois Fillon, both of whom are willing to develop relations with Russia, the lawmaker added.

    “Marcon’s statement is not a revelation: he is open about his Atlantic beliefs, despite positioning himself as a non-system candidate,” Kosachev underlined.

    Giant figures of (L-R) Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France, February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Kremlin Expects Consensus on Need for Dialogue With Russia to Prevail in France Amid Election Campaign
    By expressing anti-Russia stances Macron is signaling Eurocentric liberal powers on both shores of the Atlantic, hoping to receive their support, the chairman stressed.

    Hollande has repeatedly expressed his stance against Russia's politics over the years. Most recently, he said that Russia's participation in resolving international conflicts can be explained by an aspiration to test the ability of Western countries to counteract and resist.

    Macron served as the minister of economy under Hollande in 2014-2016.

    According to polls, Macron has been tied with Le Pen in the first round of the presidential election scheduled for April 23. He is expected to easily beat the National Front leader if they both make it to the May 7 run-off.

