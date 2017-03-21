Russian Jewish Congress, Footballers' Union Unveil Anti-Racism Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian footballer's trade union head Roman Shirokov and Russian Jewish Congress President Yury Kanner signed a cooperation memorandum to implement the project in the presence of the Russian Football Union's anti-racism and anti-discrimination inspector, Alexei Smertin, according to the statement.

"Today, on March 21, on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination established by the UN General Assembly, the #WeareRussia#Against Discrimination national project was launched to tackle racism, xenophobia, antisemitism and other forms of discrimination in Russian football," Russian Jewish organization said in a statement.

The project involves conducting sociological research, training experts to deal with ethnic tensions in sports, producing guides and education programs for schools and universities, monitoring xenophobia in sports, working with fans, holding educational events and making documentaries, the statement added.

The project will run at least until next year, when Russia is due to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Russia is also hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup this summer.