No Evidence Presented to Prove Trump-Russia Ties - US House Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comment comes a day after Comey and Rogers testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.

"It is very clear that we have seen no evidence and have been presented with no evidence that Donald Trump or his staff were involved in this with the Russians," Ryan stated.

Trump's first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after he failed to disclose interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI was conducting a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Rogers claimed in the hearing that Moscow had allegedly launched a disinformation campaign and attempted to release documents to embarrass certain candidates.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic issues.

On March 15, US House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes said the committee had no evidence of communications between Trump's campaign staff and Russian officials.