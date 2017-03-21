Register
18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    US to Adhere Strictly to Iran Deal, Make Sure Tehran Does Too - Trump's Adviser

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8240

    The United States will continue to meet its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 by President Barack Obama until decided otherwise, National Security Council Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter-Proliferation Chris Ford said on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In February, US President Donald Trump said during his first meeting with Netanyahu that he was planning fresh anti-Iran measures as the country posed a threat to Israeli and US security.

    The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is seen at night in this aerial photograph from a helicopter.
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Saudi General Hails US Pledge to Boost Intel, Military Support Against Iran

    Trump had previously criticized the JCPOA as a bad deal, while Iran responded stating it could not be renegotiated and affirmed its commitment to peaceful nuclear energy. Trump's administration has already tightened sanctions against Iran over the country's ballistic missile launches.

    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)
    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Iran Uses Naval Cooperation to Boost Ties With Russia Amid Sanctions

    "Until such time as we have guidance from above to do something differently, our marching orders are very clear…we will ensure that the United States adheres strictly to its limits under the JCPOA, and we will also work very hard to make sure that Iran does," Ford said during a speech at the 2016 Nuclear Policy Conference.

    Trump’s nuclear adviser said the Iran nuclear deal is being looked at as part of an "across the board" review of US international agreements and obligations.

    But in the absence of any formal announcement of a change in policy by Trump, Washington will continue to honor its agreements.

    On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Iran Nuclear Agreement Act, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok