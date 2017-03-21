US to Adhere Strictly to Iran Deal, Make Sure Tehran Does Too - Trump's Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In February, US President Donald Trump said during his first meeting with Netanyahu that he was planning fresh anti-Iran measures as the country posed a threat to Israeli and US security.

Trump had previously criticized the JCPOA as a bad deal, while Iran responded stating it could not be renegotiated and affirmed its commitment to peaceful nuclear energy. Trump's administration has already tightened sanctions against Iran over the country's ballistic missile launches.

"Until such time as we have guidance from above to do something differently, our marching orders are very clear…we will ensure that the United States adheres strictly to its limits under the JCPOA, and we will also work very hard to make sure that Iran does," Ford said during a speech at the 2016 Nuclear Policy Conference.

Trump’s nuclear adviser said the Iran nuclear deal is being looked at as part of an "across the board" review of US international agreements and obligations.

But in the absence of any formal announcement of a change in policy by Trump, Washington will continue to honor its agreements.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.