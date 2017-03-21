Register
    Erdogan Vows Turkey Will Change Policy Toward EU After Referendum

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Tuesday to change Turkey's policy toward the European Union after a referendum on April 16 on constitutional amendments amid the political row around the Turkish rallies EU bans.

    Refugee Flow From Turkey to Greece Sharply Rises Over Past 4 Days After Ankara's Threats - Coordination Center
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relations between Turkey and EU member states have deteriorated due to the refusal of several EU member states, including the Netherlands and Germany, to allow Turkish officials address the local expat communities' rallies ahead of the Turkish constitutional amendments referendum, aimed at bolstering presidential powers, which is to take place on April 16.

    The EU bans prompted strong criticism from Turkey’s leadership, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who warned that the migrant swap deal with the European Union could be terminated.

    "The criteria, which were posed to us by the European Union, are neglected by the European Union itself. As soon as the April 16 referendum takes place, we will sit at the table and talk. Such approach can not last further, we will do what is needed… After this, no foreign agent will be allowed to act in our country. The EU entry negotiation process, the deal on re-admittance [of refugees] — none of this will threaten us anymore. After April 16, as soon as presidency becomes part of government system, a completely different Turkey will emerge," Erdogan said at a meeting on a stadium in Turkey's capital of Ankara, as quoted by the Haberturk media outlet.

