Secret Service Agent Who Won’t ‘Take a Bullet’ for Trump Removed From Post

Top American leaders are protected by many organizations, but the most notable and most storied is the Secret Service, an agency that as a requirement for employment elicits a pledge from its members to be willing to stand in harm's way for their primary client, the President of the United States.

But recently an agent changed her mind about that pledge, and in the process has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave. Kerry O'Grady, an agent with over 20 years of experience working in the top post in the Denver branch of the Secret Service, posted comments to her Facebook page calling Trump a "disaster" for the US, especially as regards his notorious statements about women and children.

"[T]his world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here," O'Grady posted to Facebook, according to the Washington Times.

A backlash of public opinion swept the internet following the spread of her comments. While it is normal in the event of a demotion or punishment for an agent with many years of service to be given a quiet desk job, cries have swelled online to have O'Grady jailed.