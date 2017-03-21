Register
01:22 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.

    Terror Lawsuit: Relatives of 9/11 Victims Sue Saudi Government

    © AP Photo/ Marty Lederhandler
    Politics
    Get short URL
    439950

    Under the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), vetoed by President Barack Obama but upheld by the necessary two-thirds vote in the Senate, families who lost loved ones during the 9/11 attacks have re-launched a lawsuit against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    Riyadh now faces a number of potentially criminal charges, including funding terrorist training camps in Afghanistan for Al Qaeda militants, giving "critical logistical support" to Al Qaeda globally, and, perhaps most perniciously, "actively" rounding up support for Al Qaeda’s "final preparations for the September 11th Attacks."

    Such activities would include Saudi government officers assisting Al Qaeda hijackers by "providing them with money, cover, advice, contacts, transportation, assistance with language and US culture, identification, access to pilot training," according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by NBC.  

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Iraq’s VP Slams Real Terrorist Safe-Haven: Saudi Arabia

    As a result, the families of some 9/11 victims’ families seek "relief" from the Saudis for events "attributable" to the Kingdom’s "governmental Ministries and bodies, alter-egos, and officers employees…and agents" working within the duties of their roles as allegiant toward the Saudi government to "knowingly provide material support and resource to the al Qaeda terrorist organization."

    Saudi Arabia has been a willing financial backer of a number of political and military entities, including the Clinton Foundation. According to an email thread between Hillary Clinton and chief of staff John Podesta, Saudi Arabia has served as a "financial" and "logistic" backer of Daesh, so the notion that the Saudi Arabian government supported Al Qaeda does not seem to fall outside the realm of possibility. 

    Following the passage of JASTA, then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said the government had a case of "rapidly onset buyer’s remorse," a sentiment echoed by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. 

    9/11 Terror Attacks: World Trade Center
    © Flickr/ Cyril Attias
    Whoops! US Lawmakers Scramble, Backtrack on 9/11 Victims Bill After Override

    Sputnik reported that Saudi royalty had warned the US government of diplomatic "consequences" should the US maintain JASTA, which spurred US officials to backtrack their enthusiasm for the law. 

    "Ignorance is not an excuse, particularly when it comes to our national security and the safety and security of our diplomats and our service members," Earnest said.

    JASTA eliminates immunity for foreign government in the US from potential lawsuits, permitting civil suits to advance in US courts in a state has aided in a terror attack against the US.

    Related:

    NY Post Writer Compares Trump’s Inauguration to 9/11
    New York Families of 9/11 Attack Victims Protest Trump's Immigration Order
    A Digital 9/11 If Trump Wins
    Saudi Media Launches Attack on 9/11 Law That Allows Victims to Sue
    Pandora's Box: 9/11 Bill Will Cause 'Avalanche of Lawsuits' Against US
    Tags:
    terror attack, 9/11, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Josh Earnest, Barack Obama, Saudi Arabia, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mystic-One
      They should be taking Israel to court as well as their own treasonous government.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Donboston27
      Only in America I swear , the citizens have to getvtogether and fight in court another country that sponsored an attack on the US soil that kect 2000 Anericans dead , and the US government is staying out of it decending the atracker of its people , has there EVER been a more treasonous establishment govt in world history?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok