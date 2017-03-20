Israel Boycotts Session of UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA (Sputnik) – During the session, Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, condemned activation of Israeli settlement activities on the Palestinian territories.

A representative of Palestine echoed Lynk’s words saying that the situation in Palestine may become unstable and disastrous by 2020.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

On February 6, Israel’s parliament passed the law, legalizing almost 4,000 Jewish housing units on about 2,000 acres of privately owned Palestinian land, unleashing the wave of worldwide criticism.