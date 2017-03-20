Moscow Expects More Contacts at Syria Talks From New Team of US Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow expects more contacts and coordination at the talks on Syria from the new team of US diplomats who will address Syrian issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik Monday.

"We are now waiting for more contacts and coordination of positions. We hope to continue this experience of joint Russian-US cooperation at many international meetings on Syria," Bogdanov said.

Moreover, Russian diplomats will discuss with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura the details linked to resumption of talks in Geneva during his visit to Moscow, Bogdanov added.

Earlier in the day, source told Sputnik that de Mistura would be meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on March 22.

"We shall discuss all details linked to the resumption of the Geneva talks under the UN auspices with the aim of implementing the resolution 2254," Bogdanov said.